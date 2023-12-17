Quent Capital LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 135.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $324.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

