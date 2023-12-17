Quent Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

