Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.50.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

