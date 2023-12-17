Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.