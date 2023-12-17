Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

