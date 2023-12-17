PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
PSQ Stock Performance
Shares of PSQH stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. PSQ has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88.
PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PSQ
About PSQ
PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.
