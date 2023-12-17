PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

PSQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. PSQ has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

About PSQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.