Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $19,931,024. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $410.42 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

