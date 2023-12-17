Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 7,899 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

