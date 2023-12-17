Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

