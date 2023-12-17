Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $649,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

