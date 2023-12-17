Procyon Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $180.51 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.