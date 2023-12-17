Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,532,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

