Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $378.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.40 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

