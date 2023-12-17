Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $378.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.40 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
