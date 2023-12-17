Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

