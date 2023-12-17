Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $1.60

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIRD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.35.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allbirds

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.