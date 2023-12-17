Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $1.60

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIRD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.35.
Get Our Latest Report on Allbirds
Allbirds Price Performance
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.