Phocas Financial Corp. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $572.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.50. The company has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.