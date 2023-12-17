Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

