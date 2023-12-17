Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.15.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.