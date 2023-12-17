Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.