Perpetual Ltd Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Pool Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of POOL opened at $392.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

