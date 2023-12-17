Perpetual Ltd Has $3.15 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

