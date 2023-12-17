Perpetual Ltd Buys 7,775 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

