Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.06.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.
