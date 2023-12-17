Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

