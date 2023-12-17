PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

