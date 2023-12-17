Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

