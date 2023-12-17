Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,212,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

