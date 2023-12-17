Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 87,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 227.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

