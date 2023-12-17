Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paycom Software and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 1 13 4 0 2.17 BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $273.12, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.38 billion 8.88 $281.39 million $5.85 34.66 BlackBerry $656.00 million 3.89 -$734.00 million ($1.03) -4.24

This table compares Paycom Software and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.80% 25.02% 8.38% BlackBerry -66.91% -7.11% -3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats BlackBerry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions. It also provides BlackBerry SecuSUITE, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert, which are secure and networked critical event management solutions; BlackBerry QNX that offers real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Certicom, a cryptography and key management product; BlackBerry Radar, an asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

