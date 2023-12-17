Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Kip B. Ellis Sells 8,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $745,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,923.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.