Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Analysis

Patria Investments and Brookfield Asset Management are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.16 $92.96 million $0.81 18.63 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.17 $1.92 billion $1.21 31.39

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Patria Investments pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 39.10% 34.32% 17.70% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

