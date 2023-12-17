Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.41.

OVV stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

