OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

