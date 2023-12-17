Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $2,207,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.