NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.42 and a 200-day moving average of $446.03. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

