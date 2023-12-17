NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

