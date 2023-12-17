nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $58.83 on Friday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 99.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 102.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 102.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

