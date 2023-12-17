NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.