Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

NOG stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

