Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.49.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

