NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

