Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.41.

NYSE NEM opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

