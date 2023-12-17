New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

