New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 199.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,263 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

