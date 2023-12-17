National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$108.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$100.50.

Dollarama Stock Down 3.1 %

DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$101.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

