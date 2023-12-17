National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $78,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

