National Bank of Canada FI Has $255.35 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165,783 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $255,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

