National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,053,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,088.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

