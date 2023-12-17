National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,182 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $251,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

