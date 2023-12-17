Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,322,266 over the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.